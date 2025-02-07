Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't debut against Brooklyn
Wiggins (trade pending) is out for Friday game versus the Nets.
Wiggins was traded from the Warriors to the Heat in a package for Jimmy Butler but will be unable to suit up Friday as the deal is still being finalized. When Wiggins is able to make his Miami debut, he will likely slot into the team's starting lineup. The 29-year-old forward's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Boston.
