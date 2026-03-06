Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Friday
Wiggins (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Wiggins is working through bilateral knee tendinitis, so he'll sit for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set and hope to be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons. Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner are all candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup in Wiggins' absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days4 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1123 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 925 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More