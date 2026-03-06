Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Wiggins (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hornets.

Wiggins is working through bilateral knee tendinitis, so he'll sit for the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set and hope to be available for Sunday's game against the Pistons. Kel'el Ware, Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner are all candidates to enter Miami's starting lineup in Wiggins' absence.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
