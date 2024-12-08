Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Wiggins will miss his first contest since Oct. 30 due to a right ankle injury that he sustained in Friday's loss to Minnesota. With the 29-year-old forward sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and Lindy Waters will likely see an uptick in minutes. Wiggins' next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Rockets.