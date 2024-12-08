Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 2:57pm

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Wiggins will miss his first contest since Oct. 30 due to a right ankle injury that he sustained in Friday's loss to Minnesota. With the 29-year-old forward sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and Lindy Waters will likely see an uptick in minutes. Wiggins' next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Rockets.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
