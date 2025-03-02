Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play will come Monday against Washington. With the 30-year-old forward joining Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and Nikola Jovic (hand) on the bench, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson and Alec Burks are candidates for a bump in minutes.