Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 1:19pm

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play will come Monday against Washington. With the 30-year-old forward joining Jaime Jaquez (ankle) and Nikola Jovic (hand) on the bench, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Anderson and Alec Burks are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
