Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins appeared to have aggravated a right ankle injury early in the third quarter, which caused him to go to the locker room. He'll finish the night with 11 points, two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes. Lindy Waters and Gary Payon should see an uptick in playing time off the bench due to Wiggins' injury.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now