Andrew Wiggins Injury: Won't return Friday

Wiggins (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins appeared to have aggravated a right ankle injury early in the third quarter, which caused him to go to the locker room. He'll finish the night with 11 points, two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes. Lindy Waters and Gary Payon should see an uptick in playing time off the bench due to Wiggins' injury.