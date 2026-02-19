Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Available for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Wiggins (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.

Wiggins sat out Miami's last contest before the All-Star break due to left toe inflammation, but he's ready to roll for Friday and could force Kel'el Ware into a lesser role. Wiggins has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest during this stretch.

