Andrew Wiggins News: Available for Friday
Wiggins (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Wiggins sat out Miami's last contest before the All-Star break due to left toe inflammation, but he's ready to roll for Friday and could force Kel'el Ware into a lesser role. Wiggins has scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games, averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes per contest during this stretch.
