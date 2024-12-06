Andrew Wiggins News: Available to play Friday

Wiggins (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wiggins will be available for Friday's marquee matchup and should be in the starting lineup, especially with Draymond Green operating off the bench. Wiggins is coming off a 23-point performance in the win over the Rockets on Thursday, and he's averaging 20.0 points per game over his last 10 appearances.