Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Available to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 7:07pm

Wiggins (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wiggins will be available for Friday's marquee matchup and should be in the starting lineup, especially with Draymond Green operating off the bench. Wiggins is coming off a 23-point performance in the win over the Rockets on Thursday, and he's averaging 20.0 points per game over his last 10 appearances.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
