Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared for Friday

Wiggins (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors.

A stomach illness caused Wiggins to miss the final game before the All-Star break. The veteran forward struggled shooting in his first two games with the Heat, averaging 12.0 points on 29.2 percent from the field, but he contributed a solid 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes.