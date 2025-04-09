Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Wiggins (hamstring) is available against the Bulls on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will return from a six-game absence Wednesday after progressing in his recovery from a right hamstring injury. His return will likely mean a reduction in minutes for Pelle Larson and Duncan Robinson. Wiggins is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks since being acquired by the Heat from the Warriors in early February.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now