Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play against Chicago

Wiggins (hamstring) is available against the Bulls on Wednesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will return from a six-game absence Wednesday after progressing in his recovery from a right hamstring injury. His return will likely mean a reduction in minutes for Pelle Larson and Duncan Robinson. Wiggins is averaging 19.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks since being acquired by the Heat from the Warriors in early February.