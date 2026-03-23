Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play Monday

Wiggins (toe) is good to go for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Wiggins is all set to return after eight straight games on the sidelines. While he'll likely slide back in the starting lineup, he may see restrictions in his first game back. Wiggins has started every one of his appearances this season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game.