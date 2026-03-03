Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play Tuesday
Wiggins (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Wiggins was added to the team's injury report as probable due to bilateral knee tendinitis, and he's since been upgraded to available. The veteran forward has appeared in five straight games for the Heat and is averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.2 minutes per outing during this span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
NBA Start/Sit
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming DaysYesterday
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 265 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 922 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More