Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Wiggins (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins was added to the team's injury report as probable due to bilateral knee tendinitis, and he's since been upgraded to available. The veteran forward has appeared in five straight games for the Heat and is averaging 17.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks in 30.2 minutes per outing during this span.

