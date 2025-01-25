Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to play vs. LAL

Wiggins (back) is available to play and is in the starting lineup against the Lakers on Saturday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wiggins has been working through bilateral lower-back soreness and will play through the injury Saturday. Since the start of January, Wiggins has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals over 30.9 minutes per contest.