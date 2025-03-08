Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to return Saturday

Wiggins (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will return Saturday from a five-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, which will likely send Pelle Larsson back to the bench. Wiggins has averaged 17.8 points on 37.2 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.3 minutes per game in his first six outings with the Heat.