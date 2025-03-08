Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Cleared to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Wiggins (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Wiggins will return Saturday from a five-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, which will likely send Pelle Larsson back to the bench. Wiggins has averaged 17.8 points on 37.2 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.3 minutes per game in his first six outings with the Heat.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now