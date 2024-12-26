Andrew Wiggins News: Double-double in Christmas loss

Wiggins racked up 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers.

It's the second double-double of the season for Wiggins, with the other coming back on Oct. 25. The veteran forward has put his rough 2023-24 campaign behind him, and over five contests since a two-game absence earlier this month due to an ankle injury, Wiggins is averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 42.4 percent (14-for-33) from long distance.