Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Drops 27 points in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Wiggins registered 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to Charlotte.

Wiggins recorded 27 points, the most he has scored in his past 17 games. Tuesday's loss brings to an end what was largely a disappointing season for the Heat. As for Wiggins, he closed as a top 60 player, averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
NBA
Top Stat Specialists Available in Fantasy Basketball to Boost Your Team
Author Image
Mike Barner
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago