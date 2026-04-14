Andrew Wiggins News: Drops 27 points in season finale

Wiggins registered 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 overtime Play-In Game loss to Charlotte.

Wiggins recorded 27 points, the most he has scored in his past 17 games. Tuesday's loss brings to an end what was largely a disappointing season for the Heat. As for Wiggins, he closed as a top 60 player, averaging 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 three-pointers.