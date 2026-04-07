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Andrew Wiggins News: Efficient night vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Wiggins recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-95 loss to the Raptors.

Wiggins was one of the lone bright spots for the Heat during Tuesday's blowout loss, leading the team in both scoring and three-point makes. It was the second-straight game that the veteran forward connected on at least four three-pointers and the 10th time this season. Since missing eight games in March due to a left toe injury, Wiggins has averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over 28.4 minutes per contest.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
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