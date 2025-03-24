Andrew Wiggins News: Explodes for 42 points in win

Wiggins registered 42 points (16-21 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 122-105 victory over the Hornets.

Wiggins had one of the most efficient games not only of the season, but perhaps of his career, as he missed just five of his 21 shots en route to scoring a season-high mark. Wiggins has scored a combined 72 points in his two games since returning from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he should be a prominent figure in the Heat offensive scheme in the final weeks of the regular season.