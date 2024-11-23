Andrew Wiggins News: Extends impressive scoring run

Wiggins accumulated 20 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-94 loss to San Antonio.

Wiggins didn't have his best shooting performance in this loss to the Spurs, but he found a way to remain productive, which has been the case for him in recent contests. Wiggins has scored at least 20 points in four games in a row, which represents his longest streak this season, and he'll aim to keep the streak alive in a favorable matchup against the Nets on Monday.