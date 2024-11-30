Andrew Wiggins News: Goes for 18 points Saturday

Wiggins contributed 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-105 loss to Phoenix.

Wiggins endured a slow start to the season but has been turning things around in recent weeks, and this outing Saturday was another proof that he's trending in the right direction. Wiggins has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last seven appearances, a span in which he's averaging 21.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per contest.