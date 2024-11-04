Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Good to go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Wiggins (back) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

As expected, Wiggins has been upgraded from probable to available and will make his second straight appearance after missing two games. On Saturday against the Rockets, Wiggins posted 15 points (3-9 FG), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes. The Warriors are getting Stephen Curry (ankle) back Monday night, so that likely means less usage but better floor spacing for Wiggins.

