Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Good to go against Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 3:31pm

Wiggins (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Miami's previous two contests due to a right ankle impingement. Wiggins will likely reclaim his starting spot from Jaime Jaquez against Houston but will have his minutes monitored, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now