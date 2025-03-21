Andrew Wiggins News: Good to go against Houston
Wiggins (ankle) is available for Friday's game versus the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Wiggins has been upgraded from probable to available Friday after missing Miami's previous two contests due to a right ankle impingement. Wiggins will likely reclaim his starting spot from Jaime Jaquez against Houston but will have his minutes monitored, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.
