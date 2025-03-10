Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Wiggins (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wiggins will appear in his second consecutive contest following a five-game absence due to a sprained right ankle. The 30-year-old posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes in his return during Saturday's loss to Chicago. He has averaged 21.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 35.0 minutes per game in five outings since the All-Star break.

