Andrew Wiggins News: Hits for 21 in wild win
Wiggins finished Saturday's 152-136 win over the Wizards with 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes.
The veteran forward produced his best scoring effort since he dropped 28 points on the Grizzlies on Feb. 21. Wiggins has scored at least 12 points in six straight games, averaging 14.5 points, 4.0 boards, 2.8 threes, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks during that span.
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