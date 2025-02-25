Andrew Wiggins News: Hits for game-high 23 in loss
Wiggins recorded 23 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 98-86 loss to the Hawks.
The veteran forward led all scorers on the night, and Wiggins was the only Heat player to have much success against a stifling Hawks defense -- Miami shot 32.1 percent from the floor as a team. Wiggins has looked much more comfortable in his new uniform coming out of the All-Star break, scoring at least 20 points in three straight games and averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 boards, 2.3 threes, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals.
