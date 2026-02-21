Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Knocks down three treys in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Wiggins (toe) recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes in Thursday's 128-97 win over the Hawks.

Wiggins missed the Heat's final game prior to the All-Star break due to left toe inflammation, but he was back in action Friday and didn't seem to be facing any restrictions. The veteran forward has seen his scoring average drop just over two points to 15.9 per game this season after he averaged 18.0 points over his 60 games between Golden State and Miami in 2024-25, but Wiggins is shooting more efficiently from the field (47 percent) and has converted at a career-best clip from downtown (39.8 percent).

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
18 days ago