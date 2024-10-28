Andrew Wiggins News: Leads Warriors in scoring

Wiggins had 29 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wiggins led the Warriors in scoring, and this could be a recurring situation if Stephen Curry (ankle) is forced to miss time. Wiggins has reached the 20-point mark in two of his first three outings this season, and he's bound for an uptick in his usage rate in the coming games as one of the few proven scoring weapons in the Warriors roster.