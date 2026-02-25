Andrew Wiggins News: Nets 16 points with four stocks
Wiggins logged 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Bucks.
This was Wiggins' seventh game of the season with three blocks, and his second straight game with four treys. Wiggins has quietly been a top-60 producer this season with averages of 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 triples, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 1.6 turnovers per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1114 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 916 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 817 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 322 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrew Wiggins See More