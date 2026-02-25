Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Nets 16 points with four stocks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Wiggins logged 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 128-117 loss to the Bucks.

This was Wiggins' seventh game of the season with three blocks, and his second straight game with four treys. Wiggins has quietly been a top-60 producer this season with averages of 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 triples, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 1.6 turnovers per contest.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
