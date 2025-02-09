Andrew Wiggins News: Not listed on injury report

Wiggins (trade pending) isn't listed on Miami's injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Celtics.

Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 3, sitting out while his trade to Miami was being finalized, but it appears he'll make his Heat debut Monday. The veteran forward should slide into the starting lineup and play 30-plus minutes per game, but it may take some time for him to get acclimated to his new squad.