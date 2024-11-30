Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Wiggins (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Wiggins had his workout monitored closely, but in the end, he got the green light to play against Phoenix. Wiggins has averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game this season, and he's scored over 15 points in each of his last six appearances.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now