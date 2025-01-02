Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Playing vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Wiggins (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Wiggins was a late addition to the injury report Thursday due to right hamstring tightness, but the veteran forward will give it a go. It's unclear if he'll have any sort of minutes restriction. Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks per game over his last five outings.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now