Andrew Wiggins News: Posts modest line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Wiggins posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was another night to forget for Wiggins as his slump continues. Over his last three games, he's shooting just 31.3 percent from the field with averages of 7.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers.

