Andrew Wiggins News: Pours in 29 points

Wiggins finished Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks with 29 points (11-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes.

Wiggins finished one point shy of his season-best mark of 30 points. He has really found his stride for the Warriors, posting top-40 value in nine-category formats over the past 10 games. In that span, he's averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.0 three-pointers on 49.0 percent shooting from the field.