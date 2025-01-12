Andrew Wiggins News: Practices Sunday, will play Monday

Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Wiggins (personal) was present at practice and will play in Monday's matchup against Toronto, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins has missed the club's last two outings due to personal reasons, though he is slated to make his return Monday against Toronto. Over his last five outings, the 29-year-old has averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest.