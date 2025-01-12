Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Practices Sunday, will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 12, 2025 at 11:57am

Coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Wiggins (personal) was present at practice and will play in Monday's matchup against Toronto, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins has missed the club's last two outings due to personal reasons, though he is slated to make his return Monday against Toronto. Over his last five outings, the 29-year-old has averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.0 minutes per contest.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now