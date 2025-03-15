Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Puts up 23 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Wiggins amassed 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and four steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 103-91 loss to the Celtics.

Even though Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo should be considered the Heat's go-to players on offense on a regular basis, Wiggins was the one who stepped up Friday and led the team in scoring in this 12-point loss. The veteran forward has adjusted well to life in Miami after being part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors, and the numbers back that up. He's surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his eight games since the end of the All-Star break, averaging a robust line of 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per outing in those eight contests.

Andrew Wiggins
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now