Andrew Wiggins News: Scores 22 points in return

Wiggins closed Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Bulls with 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes.

Wiggins returned Saturday from a five-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, and it seemed as if he didn't miss any time. The veteran forward didn't contribute too much in other categories outside of scoring, but the Heat will certainly be happy if he's able to surpass the 20-point mark on a regular basis. He's achieved that feat in four of the five appearances he's made since the end of the All-Star break.