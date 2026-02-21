Andrew Wiggins News: Scores team-high 28 points

Wiggins posted 28 points (9-10 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-120 win over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins was one of two players who reached the 20-point threshold for Miami, with Norman Powell being the other, and he also ended just three boards shy of a double-double. When he's carrying a hot hand, there's no question that Miami acquires a new dimension on offense. Wiggins has scored over 25 points just five times this season, but three of those have come over the last five outings.