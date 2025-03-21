Andrew Wiggins News: Scores team-high 30 points
Wiggins finished Friday's 102-98 loss to Houston with 30 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes.
Wiggins returned from a two-game absence as he continues to deal with a minor ankle concern. He hit the ground running, scoring 20 of his team-high 30 points in the first quarter. With very little support from his teammates, the Heat fell to their 10th straight loss. While he has been a serviceable addition to the Miami roster, it's fair to say things are not looking up in South Beach.
