Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrew Wiggins headshot

Andrew Wiggins News: Season-high four steals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Wiggins had 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over the Grizzlies.

Wiggins tallied a season-high four steals Saturday, also pacing the Warriors with 24 points on a night when top scoring option Stephen Curry (knee) was unavailable. Wiggins continues to contribute across the board for Golden State, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists. 1.2 blocks, 0.8 steals and 1.7 threes over his last six games.

Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now