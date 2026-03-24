Andrew Wiggins News: Sees 20 minutes in return
Wiggins (toe) closed Monday's 136-111 loss to the Spurs with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 20 minutes.
Cleared to play for the first time since March 5 after an eight-game absence due to left big toe sesamoiditis, Wiggins reclaimed his usual spot in the starting five but saw a modest workload. The fact that the Spurs had built a 30-point lead by the middle of the third quarter likely played a factor in Wiggins' limited playing time, as the veteran forward sat out the final 18 minutes. Wiggins should see something closer to a normal minutes load if the Heat can keep things more competitive in Wednesday's game in Cleveland.
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