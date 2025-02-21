Andrew Wiggins News: Set to start against Toronto

Wiggins will be in the starting lineup for the Heat in Friday's game against the Raptors.

Wiggins will be back in the starting lineup Friday after missing the loss to the Mavericks on Feb. 13. In his first two games with the Heat since being traded to Miami by the Warriors, the one-time NBA champion averaged 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.