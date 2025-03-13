Andrew Wiggins News: Solid outing in loss

Wiggins produced 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 loss to the Clippers.

Wiggins has now scored 20 points six times in his nine appearances since joining the Heat. Wiggins is averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.4 minutes for Miami. However, the 30-year-old forward is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field and 30.9 percent from three over that span.