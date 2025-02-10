Andrew Wiggins News: Starting in Miami debut
Wiggins is in the Heat's starting lineup against the Celtics on Monday.
Wiggins hasn't played since Feb. 3 due to his trade from Golden State to Miami being finalized, but he has been cleared to make his Heat debut Monday. The 2014 first-overall pick averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per game in his last 10 outings prior to the trade.
