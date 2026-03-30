Andrew Wiggins News: Strong line in loss

Wiggins ended with 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 135-118 loss to the Pacers.

Wiggins put together an all-around performance in terms of counting stats, though he did shoot the ball quite poorly. Across 61 appearances this season, Wiggins holds averages of 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers on 47.5 percent shooting from the field.