Andrew Wiggins News: Traded to Miami

Wiggins has been traded to the Heat in a deal involving Jimmy Butler being shipped to the Warriors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wiggins is one of three players that Golden State included in a blockbuster trade to acquire Butler ahead of Thursday's deadline. Dennis Schroder and Kyle Anderson were included in the deal, along with a first-round draft pick. The veteran Wiggins is arguably the best asset sent to the Heat and will likely play a significant role in Miami with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.