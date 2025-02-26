Fantasy Basketball
Andrew Wiggins News: Will play vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Wiggins (jaw) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Hawks.

Wiggins will be on the floor for the Heat in Wednesday's game against Atlanta. The veteran forward has started to come into his own in Miami, scoring 20 or more points in his last three games with his new team. The one-time NBA champion is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.

