Andrew Wiggins News: Won't play Friday

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins (personal) will remain out for Friday's game against Indiana, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Wiggins didn't make the trip with the Warriors to Detroit in advance of Thursday's 107-104 win over the Pistons, and he's not planning to make the trip to Indiana for the second leg of the back-to-back set while he continues to tend to a personal matter. Buddy Hield drew the start at small forward in Wiggins' place Thursday and will be a candidate to do so again Friday.