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Anfernee Simons Injury: Absence continuing Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Simons (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.

Monday marks the 11th game in a row that Simons will miss while recovering from a fracture in his left wrist. His next opportunity to play is Wednesday against the Raptors, but there is no clear timeline for his return, so he can be considered doubtful for that contest.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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