Anfernee Simons Injury: Another absence coming
Simons (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left wrist, and it seems unlikely he'll return this season. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Magic.
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