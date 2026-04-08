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Anfernee Simons Injury: Another absence coming

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:04pm

Simons (wrist) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Simons hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left wrist, and it seems unlikely he'll return this season. His next chance to return comes Friday against the Magic.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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