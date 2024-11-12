Anfernee Simons Injury: Avoids serious injury Tuesday

Head coach Chauncey Billups said after Tuesday's 122-108 win over the Timberwolves that Simons (chest) experienced shortness of breath during the contest and should be OK moving forward, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Simons tallied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest in the first quarter. The 25-year-old guard is not expected to miss significant time, but since he's still scheduled to undergo further testing Wednesday, he may miss the second leg of the back-to-back set later that day against the Timberwolves. Through his first 12 appearances of the season, Simons has averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 rebounds in 29.8 minutes while shooting 38.2 percent from the field.