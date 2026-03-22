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Anfernee Simons Injury: Chance to return Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Simons (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Simons has been out of action since Feb. 21 due to a fractured left wrist. The fact that he's been given the questionable tag for Monday's game indicates that he is progressing in his recovery, but whether he'll be cleared to return is unlikely to be known until closer to the 8:00 p.m. ET tip-off. Simons would likely operate under a minutes restriction if cleared to play, which would mean less playing time for Collin Sexton and Rob Dillingham.

Anfernee Simons
Chicago Bulls
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